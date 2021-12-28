Baby dies in hospital, bringing N4 crash death toll to 6

An 18 months old baby has died in hospital, bringing to six the number of people who perished following Monday's crash along the N4 near Schoemanskloof in Mpumalanga.

Provincial department of community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi on Tuesday said the baby succumbed to injuries sustained.

“The number of the fatalities in yesterday's N4 toll road crash near Schoemanskloof has risen to six [after] one of the children, aged 18 months, succumbed to injuries at Rob Ferreira Hospital (in Mbombela)," Mmusi said.

On Monday, he said five people had been killed when a Toyota sedan and a Volkswagen hatchback collided.

He said all five who died at the scene were occupants in one vehicle.

The baby was among three people who were seriously injured following the accident.

“It is believed that the crash happened when the driver of one of the vehicles lost control, veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the side of the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction. The investigation into this crash is already underway,” Mmusi said.