Two children under five in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash near KZN’s Marianhill toll plaza

Paramedics are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision near the KwaZulu-Natal Marianhill toll plaza in which there are several casualties, including two children under the age of five.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Initial reports are that a truck, bakkie and light motor vehicle collided before one of the vehicles rolled numerous times,” he said.

Jamieson said several patients were receiving treatment including two children under the age of five who sustained critical injuries.

TimesLIVE