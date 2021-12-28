South Africa

Five dead, two children injured in Mpumalanga crash

By TimesLIVE - 28 December 2021 - 08:43
Five people were killed and four injured in a horror crash in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people were killed and four injured — including two young children — in a horror crash on the N4 freeway in Mpumalanga on Monday.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said two cars collided on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road in Poplar Creek shortly before 2pm. The vehicles were found “wrecked in the middle of the road”.

“Medics found two adults lying trapped inside the one vehicle while three other adults were lying a few metres away. A boy believed to be 11-months-old and a girl, believed to be three-years-old, were found a few meters away from the car. Two adults from the second car were seen walking around the scene.

“The medics found the five adults from the first vehicle had all sustained fatal injuries.

“The boy was found to be in a critical condition, while the girl and two adults from the second car sustained minor injuries,” said Meiring.

The injured were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

