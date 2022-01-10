What is the difference between a rapid antigen and PCR test?

As the number of Covid-19 cases increases, so does the need to test more people.

The reason for this is that accurate and reliable testing has proven to be an effective way to slow the spread of the coronavirus to save lives and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

There are two types of Covid-19 tests — polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and rapid antigen — recommended by government to test for the virus.

What is the differenc?

According to government, PCR tests are regarded as the “gold standard” for Covid-19 testing.

A sample is taken from the nose or throat and sent to a lab where it undergoes a process to check if the virus is present.

PCR tests are recommended for diagnosing active Covid-19 infection. Results are normally available within a day.

“A PCR test is a molecular method that detects genetic material from the virus and is very accurate, but results take about 24 hours,” said government.

Antigen tests are cheaper, give a result in about 15 minutes but are less accurate.

A rapid antigen test works by looking for proteins on the surface of the virus. As with PCR tests, samples are usually taken from the nose or throat but can be tested on site.

The World Health Organisation said antigen tests typically have high specificity, which means the chance of false positives is low, but they are significantly less sensitive than PCR tests.