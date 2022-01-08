Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon

Mamelodi Sundowns’ physical trainer Riedoh Berdien, who is assisting Gambia in their maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals appearance, is one of several players and technical staff forced to remain in Qatar while the rest of the squad headed to the tournament.

Gambia have been heavily hit by Covid-19 infections at their camp, severely disrupting their preparations for Cameroon 2021, which kicks off on Sunday.

Berdien, 39, serves as assistant coach, physical trainer and analyst to coach Tom Saintfiet, who he first met at Free State Stars seven years ago.

The Cape Town-born Berdien, who Sundowns hired away from Chippa United last year to head their strengthening and conditioning department, has worked with Saintfiet in his stints as national coach of Togo, Bangladesh and Trinidad and Tobago. The pair continued their relationship over the last three-and-a-half years with Gambia.

Sundowns allow him to work with Gambia during the Fifa international breaks.