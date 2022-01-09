Covid-19 plays havoc as depleted teams arrive in Cameroon for Nations Cup kickoff

Covid-19 infections continued to disrupt Africa Cup of Nations preparations as Egypt cancelled training and delayed their departure to the tournament in Cameroon while Guinea were forced to leave three players behind at their training base in Rwanda.

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz postponed the squad’s flight to Cameroon until Saturday following infections in the camp.

The former Bafana Bafana, Portugal and Real Madrid coach tweeted: “Unprecedented times. The more the situation becomes difficult, the more we stay together and strong.

“Better we stand together and focus on what we need to do to meet the challenges. Dear friends and teammates, we all pray for your health, wishing fast recovery and return to our team.”