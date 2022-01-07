Soccer

Guinea leave behind three players with Covid-19 as they head to Afcon

By Reuters - 07 January 2022 - 16:25
Mikael Dyrestam was left behind to isolate as Guinea left for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mikael Dyrestam was left behind to isolate as Guinea left for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Guinea left three players at their training base in Rwanda after they tested positive for coronavirus, while the rest of the delegation departed for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The Guinea Football Federation said on Friday that defender Mikael Dyrestam, a former Sweden international who switched allegiance to Guinea, was isolating in accordance with local Covid-19 protocols, together with goalkeeper coach Kemoko Camara, who also tested positive.

Striker Seydouba Soumah was already in isolation after testing positive. Midfielder Morlaye Sylla would have to undergo a new PCR test on Friday and would be allowed to travel if he returned a negative result, the federation added.

The rest of the 27-man squad and staff arrived in Bafoussam on Friday ahead of Sunday’s tournament kickoff.

Guinea play their opening Group B match on Monday against Malawi. They completed their preparations in Kigali on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in a friendly, with Liverpool’s Naby Keita scoring one of the goals.

Lure of Africa Cup of Nations games wins few vaccine sceptics over

Largely empty stadiums could become a feature of this month's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on Sunday, due mainly to Cameroon's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ighalo to miss Afcon after Al Shabab refuse to let him go

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo will not play for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after his Saudi Arabian club refused to let him ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town