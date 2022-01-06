ANC Limpopo supports 'son of the soil' Ramaphosa: Stan Mathabatha

President Cyril Ramaphosa is a son of the soil in Limpopo and ANC members in the province are satisfied with his leadership — that is why some have begun speaking of his re-election.

That's according to provincial party chairperson Stan Mathabatha.

The Sekhukhune region this week gave Ramaphosa a nod for a second term, albeit informally, signalling the start of his re-election campaign ahead of the party's national conference in December.

“That was just a spontaneous reaction — as you know, the ANC is still going to pronounce and there is a period in which we will start making those pronouncements. But as we always say, comrade president is a son of the soil, he is the president of the ANC, he has brought the new dawn into the organisation,” said Mathabatha.

The provincial chair praised Ramaphosa for using his term of office to positively affect the organisation and government.