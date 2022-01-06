News

LISTEN | The land of our forebears will be returned to the people of our country, says Ramaphosa

06 January 2022 - 21:56
Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa waves to supporters, 6 January 2022, at the Mokopane, Limpopo, as a community outreach event with Traditional Leaders, Traditional Health Practitioners and Faith Based Organisations in the build up to the January 8 statement.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is in Limpopo gearing up for the ANC's January 8th statement on Saturday.

Ramaphosa says he is determined that the land will be returned to the people of the country.

Listen:

Other ANC leadership figures, including Deputy President David Mabuza, chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile are also in the province garnering support for the ANC's 110th birthday celebrations.

TimesLIVE

