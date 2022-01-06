ANC NEC meets ahead of January 8 celebrations

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) will on Thursday meet to finalise the January 8 statement expected to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

The party will host its 110th birthday celebration this weekend at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and will chart a way forward for the year ahead.

It is through this that the ANC informs its members and deployees in government of the party’s programme for 2022.

Delivering the state of readiness, head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said the party was ready to host the annual celebration.

She said the official programme on Saturday was expected to start at 11.30am, with Ramaphosa delivering the NEC statement at 1pm.