‘Zondo should present the state capture report to parliament live, finished and klaar’ — Bantu Holomisa
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for time to sit with the report into state capture, saying acting chief justice Raymond Zondo should rather present the report to parliament live.
The state capture inquiry, chaired by Zondo, was given an extension on Tuesday with an understanding the report will be delivered to Ramaphosa in February.
Ramaphosa will have until the end of June 2022 to submit a copy of the report and inform parliament what he intends doing about its recommendations.
The four months Ramaphosa may sit with the report has drawn criticism from some who claim it goes against the principles of transparency, openness and accountability.
Others said the president needed adequate time to take action against those implicated.
Weighing in on the debate online, Holomisa said the report should be presented straight to parliament.
“Mr President, given that you were a witness in the inquiry, I’d suggest judge Zondo should instead present the report to parliament live. Finished and klaar.”
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane agreed, saying the presentation should be followed by an “immediate release of the full document to the public”.
He said: “We cannot have any delays. We know how long ‘applying the mind’ has taken before. I support a live presentation to parliament and an immediate release of the full document to the public.”
