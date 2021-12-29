‘Zondo should present the state capture report to parliament live, finished and klaar’ — Bantu Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for time to sit with the report into state capture, saying acting chief justice Raymond Zondo should rather present the report to parliament live.

The state capture inquiry, chaired by Zondo, was given an extension on Tuesday with an understanding the report will be delivered to Ramaphosa in February.

Ramaphosa will have until the end of June 2022 to submit a copy of the report and inform parliament what he intends doing about its recommendations.

The four months Ramaphosa may sit with the report has drawn criticism from some who claim it goes against the principles of transparency, openness and accountability.