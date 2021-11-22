South Africa

Holomisa throws his weight behind Mashaba for Joburg mayor

22 November 2021 - 11:44
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has called on DA to honour its commitment to keep the ANC out of government in metros. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has reacted to the DA’s decision to reject a deal that would have seen ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba making a comeback as Johannesburg mayor.

Over the weekend the DA rejected a proposed deal by opposition parties that would have seen Mashaba given the mayoral chain again. The move came after the party’s federal executive meeting.

The DA said it would not form any part of “chaotic” coalitions that depend on the EFF staying in power.

The U-turn comes after leaders and delegations from the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, ACDP, UDM and COPE agreed to keep the ANC out of local government.

Speaking on eNCA, Holomisa said the DA’s decision puts a successful coalition at risk, and called on the party to honour its commitment to keep the ANC out of government in the metros.

He said the opposition parties that were in the meeting were blindsided by the DA’s decision to release a statement instead of informing them ahead about its decision.

“Going forward, in my personal view, I think Mashaba should still raise his hand [for mayoral candidate] on Monday. I am sure South Africans have seen how he worked hard in Johannesburg. He batted very well,” he said.

Holomisa said given the fact both parties received donations from members of the Oppenheimer family, the family should call the DA and ActionSA for “breakfast” to discuss a way forward.

On social media, Holomisa slammed DA federal council chair Helen Zille, saying the DA’s decision to reject the proposal was not because of the EFF but its personal “beef” with Mashaba.

“Tell the public why you demanded Mashaba must write a letter where he confirms he would not put his name forward for the position of mayor. Your problem is Mashaba. Period,” Holomisa told Zille in a back and forth spat.

Check the full thread below:

TimesLIVE

