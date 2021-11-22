Holomisa throws his weight behind Mashaba for Joburg mayor

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has reacted to the DA’s decision to reject a deal that would have seen ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba making a comeback as Johannesburg mayor.

Over the weekend the DA rejected a proposed deal by opposition parties that would have seen Mashaba given the mayoral chain again. The move came after the party’s federal executive meeting.

The DA said it would not form any part of “chaotic” coalitions that depend on the EFF staying in power.

The U-turn comes after leaders and delegations from the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, ACDP, UDM and COPE agreed to keep the ANC out of local government.

Speaking on eNCA, Holomisa said the DA’s decision puts a successful coalition at risk, and called on the party to honour its commitment to keep the ANC out of government in the metros.