South Africa

State capture inquiry seeks further extension to submit final report

21 December 2021 - 12:51
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo says a delay in the presentation of the final report is not expected to incur any additional costs. File photo.
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo says a delay in the presentation of the final report is not expected to incur any additional costs. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The state capture commission of inquiry has again requested a deadline extension to deliver its final report.

Commission chair acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has prepared an application to be filed in the North Gauteng High Court for an extension of its term by two months.

On Tuesday, Zondo said the commission had previously indicated it would complete its report and deliver it to President Cyril Ramaphosa before the end of December.

But recent assessments revealed that parts of the report relating to workstreams and state-owned entities would need more work beyond the end of December, Zondo said.

He said the commission was of the view it should not compromise the quality of the report, adding that it would be divided into three parts.

'The Zondo commission report will be scathing of the ANC,' Cyril Ramaphosa warns party lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC NEC lekgotla that the party must be armed and ready to counter perception that his government is corrupt ...
News
3 months ago

He said part 1 would be delivered to President Ramaphosa before the end of December, part 2 before the end of January and part 3, the commission’s final report, before the end of February.

“Last week I discussed the matter with the president. Although the president would have liked to receive a complete report by the end of December, he understands the commission’s position,” Zondo said.

If granted, this will be the sixth extension requested by the commission to complete its report. It has spent close to R1bn since it started its work in 2018.

Zondo said the secretary of the commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala, had assured him the existing budget allocation for the commission would be adequate to cover any fees that may relate to its legal and investigating teams.

TimesLIVE

Zondo report into state capture due in January, says Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the widely anticipated state capture report is scheduled to be submitted to President Cyril ...
News
1 week ago

State capture inquiry witness ‘flees’ SA

Corruption whistle-blower Athol Williams has fled South Africa, saying he fears his life is in danger.
News
1 month ago

State capture inquiry secures yet another extension

The North Gauteng high court has again extended the term of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture for a further three months.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell