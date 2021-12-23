Ramaphosa files counter-application to Zondo on state capture report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a counter-bid to the state capture commission’s extension application, asking the court to clarify that he can decide when to publicly release the state capture commission report and that he is not bound to deliver it to parliament within two weeks of receipt.

Between state capture inquiry chairperson acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and Ramaphosa’s applications (if they both succeed), the public is unlikely to see the state capture commission’s report before the end of June next year.

Zondo urgently approached the court this week for yet another extension of the deadline to submit his report to Ramaphosa. The president said in his affidavit that this was Zondo’s sixth extension application and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) said it was his seventh.

This time, Zondo proposed that he would deliver his report in parts: part 1 before the end of December, part 2 before the end of January and part 3 before the end of February.

In his application, he said that part I would cover Transnet, SAA, SAAT and SA Express. “This is significant because, should the president decide to release part 1 of the report to the public in the meantime, the public will be informed of the findings and recommendations made by the commission in respect of the workstreams or topics that will be covered by part 1,” he said.