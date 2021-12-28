YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | I’m on medication for a chronic health condition — should I change anything with the Covid-19 pandemic?

The WHO said those with a chronic illness should check with their doctor or a health practitioner if regular check-ups should be done differently during the pandemic.

“Some services, such as counselling, may be available remotely. For treatment of clinically stable adolescents with HIV and adolescents with TB and/or other chronic conditions, your health provider should consider multi-month prescriptions and dispensing which will reduce the frequency of your visits to the clinic and ensure continuity of treatment, if movements are disrupted during the pandemic.

“Seek advice from your health authorities and healthcare provider on how to be protected from Covid-19 and continue your treatment as prescribed.”