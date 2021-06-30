401 children died from Covid-19 between March and May 2021

Hundreds of children died from illnesses related to Covid-19 in SA between March and May 2021.

This was according to data released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD said there were 9,918 hospital admissions associated with Covid-19 among individuals aged 19 years and younger during the period. In-hospital data was available for 9,443 of these patients.

Of the 9,443 patients, 401 died in hospital.

“Among the deaths, 146 (36.4%) were adolescents aged 15 to 19 years and 125 (31.2%) were aged under one year,” the institute said,

Many of the fatalities occurred in children who had underlying conditions. HIV infection, diabetes mellitus, malignancy and heart disease were the most frequently reported, while there were also cases of asthma and chronic pulmonary disease.