The parenting toolkit: Here are experts' advice on raising your child

As a parent, your role is to promote and support the physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development of your child from infancy to adulthood.

This is a huge responsibility that can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be — there are loads of informative books that can help you raise children of all ages. Instead of struggling alone, read books from experts to help you become the best parent you can be.

Raising Confident Black Kids: A Comprehensive Guide for Empowering Parents and Teachers of Black Children by MJ Fievre

We live in a world where people are still treated differently because of their skin colour. As a parent, you should be aware of this, especially if you’re raising a Black child.

This book looks at ways you can protect your child’s innocence while preparing them for the realities of the world. It also has information and tips about how to talk to your child about racism, racial profiling, activism, and micro-aggressions.

Parenting Children with Health Issues and Special Needs: Love and Logic Essentials for Raising Happy, Healthier Kids by Foster W Cline and Lisa C Greene

Raising a child with chronic medical conditions and disabilities comes with its own set of unique challenges. This book is packed with advice on how to help your child come to terms with their condition, how to help them take medication, and how to support and nurture their growth.

The Co-Parenting Handbook: Raising Well-Adjusted and Resilient Kids from Little Ones to Young Adults through Divorce or Separation by Karen Bonnell with Kristin Little

Transitioning from parenting together in the same home to co-parenting can be traumatic for the parents and children. However, there are ways to minimise emotional trauma.

The authors of the book are both divorce and parenting coaches and they provide a road map with tips on how the whole family can safely navigate the transition. There’s also information about creating boundaries, dealing with conflict, and resolving minor day-to-day issues.