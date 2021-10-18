The parenting toolkit: Here are experts' advice on raising your child
Raising children might not come with a manual, but these books come close
As a parent, your role is to promote and support the physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development of your child from infancy to adulthood.
This is a huge responsibility that can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be — there are loads of informative books that can help you raise children of all ages. Instead of struggling alone, read books from experts to help you become the best parent you can be.
Raising Confident Black Kids: A Comprehensive Guide for Empowering Parents and Teachers of Black Children by MJ Fievre
We live in a world where people are still treated differently because of their skin colour. As a parent, you should be aware of this, especially if you’re raising a Black child.
This book looks at ways you can protect your child’s innocence while preparing them for the realities of the world. It also has information and tips about how to talk to your child about racism, racial profiling, activism, and micro-aggressions.
Parenting Children with Health Issues and Special Needs: Love and Logic Essentials for Raising Happy, Healthier Kids by Foster W Cline and Lisa C Greene
Raising a child with chronic medical conditions and disabilities comes with its own set of unique challenges. This book is packed with advice on how to help your child come to terms with their condition, how to help them take medication, and how to support and nurture their growth.
The Co-Parenting Handbook: Raising Well-Adjusted and Resilient Kids from Little Ones to Young Adults through Divorce or Separation by Karen Bonnell with Kristin Little
Transitioning from parenting together in the same home to co-parenting can be traumatic for the parents and children. However, there are ways to minimise emotional trauma.
The authors of the book are both divorce and parenting coaches and they provide a road map with tips on how the whole family can safely navigate the transition. There’s also information about creating boundaries, dealing with conflict, and resolving minor day-to-day issues.
Raising Your Grandchildren: Encouragement and Guidance for Those Parenting Their Children’s Children by Cavin Harper, edited Dr Josh Mulvihill
The aim of the book is to offer encouragement and guidance for those taking care of their children’s children. There are often circumstances where a child’s biological parents are unable to raise them and the grandparents have to step in.
This book offers practical tools and tips for some of the common challenges that grandparents face and motivates them to do their best.
What They Don't Teach Teens: A Life Skills Playbook for Teens — and the Adults Who Care for Them by Jonathan Cristall
Teenagers living in the 21st century are faced with a lot of challenges and they need support from their parents. Nowadays they have to deal with cyberbullying, sexting, crime, dating, violence, and many other issues.
Sometimes the challenges faced by teenagers are also new to parents and they need advice on how to be supportive. This book is filled with proven strategies and tips for teenagers and parents on how to stay safe. It also covers sexual assault, street safety, social media, revenge porn, and emotional intelligence.