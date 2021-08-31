Lack of water brings misery to Joburg suburb

Residents of South Hills, south of Johannesburg, have gone six days without water.

They told Sowetan that they were unable to cook, take medication and use toilets.

On Tuesday dozens of residents barricaded and blocked the South Rand Road with rocks, stones and burning tyres and demanded that Joburg Water provides them with water.

Mary Vryster, 61, who has been living in the area for 26 years said: “As old people we need medication. We can't take it because there is no water. We cannot wash our hands. We cannot cook and use our toilets. Our toilets are a mess, smelling and unhygienic,” said Vryster.

“There is a water truck that comes every day to deliver water but I am a pensioner, it is difficult for me to take my buckets and fetch water. This is totally unfair. This is sad.”

Beverley Meyer, 54, said she was struggling to cook for her family.

“I am very unhappy. I have two grandchildren, one is eight months old. I cannot make bottles of milk for them because there is no water. We haven't cooked since Sunday because we want to save water. We just eat bread. We can’t even bath. Sometimes we wash our clothes in buckets of water and use that same water for our toilets so that we can save water,” said Meyer.

Residents were seen carrying buckets to fetch water from a water truck.

Joburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela did not respond to calls or texts but in a statement yesterday, she said the entity was in discussion with Rand Water about the restoration of water supplyto the South Hills tower.

“Rand Water has undertaken to supplement their Palmiet system which feeds into the Meyershill Reservoir with water supply from their Eikenhof and Mapelton systems in an effort to boost supply. This will assist the Meyershill reservoir to gain capacity and allow Johannesburg Water to start pumping water into the South Hills tower and restore water supply to affected areas.

"The affected areas are Linmeyer, South Hills, Risana and The Hills. Water tankers have been dispatched in the affected areas and will remain there until water is restored and a full list can be found on our website and social media pages,” read the statement.

A group of elderly people residing in a block of flats in the area said having to go out and fetch water is taking its toll on their physical health as some of them have painful legs and have chronic conditions.

Ruth Ntshoko, 72, said it she struggles to go and fetch water because her legs are painful.

“We are affected a lot. Water is life. I can’t bath properly, cook nor use the toilet. I have pains in my legs so it is difficult for me to go and fetch water by the truck. I cannot even wash my clothes,” said Ntshoko.

Elizabeth Kgasiemang, 76, said she has difficulty going to fetch water because she walks on crutches.

“I walk on crutches. How can I fetch water? It is difficult for me to go and fetch water as I walk on crutches. I have to get young people we stay with to assist me. I even have an eye problem. I cannot even see properly when I go and get water. We should have water in our places so that we don’t have to go out,” said Kgasiemang.

Ward councilor Faeeza Chame said this was not the first time that the residents of South Hills have not had water.

“Last month in July, the people also had a water crisis. They didn’t have water for nine days. Now four old age homes and three schools have had to close because of the water shortage. Our people need water. This is unacceptable,” said Chame.