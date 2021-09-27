Union takes SA Post Office to court over unpaid medical contributions

Trade union Solidarity has hauled the SA Post Office (Sapo) to court after it failed to pay more than R600m into employees’ medical funds.

The matter will be heard tomorrow at the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

Anton van der Bijl, the head of legal affairs at Solidarity, said deductions such as contributions to medical funds still appeared on the salary slips of the employees but the post office had failed to pay the contributions on behalf of its employees to the various funds.

“The damage that Sapo is causing by this failure is unacceptable,” Van der Bijl.

“This mismanagement means that thousands of innocent workers may lose their medical cover and will thus not be able to receive the medical care they need. Many employees suffer from chronic medical conditions and are dependent on these funds.

“If the post office does not meet its obligations, these people will not receive their medication in October. We cannot allow our members to suffer due to the state’s mismanagement, and we have resorted to the court on an urgent basis to force Sapo to fulfil its statutory obligations.” ​​