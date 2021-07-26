Covid-19 in children: the South African experience and the way forward

Since its emergence in late 2019, SARS-CoV-2 has caused illness (Covid-19) and death in all countries in the world. The restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of this virus have devastated economies and livelihoods the world over.

By the end of June 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated there had been 180.4-million cases of Covid-19 and 3.9-million associated deaths globally.

From the outset, communities were concerned about the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on children. This was justifiable because many other respiratory viruses, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, disproportionately affect children.

With their immature and developing immune systems, children have larger amounts of virus in their respiratory tract and release the virus from there for longer durations. This puts them at the centre of transmission of those viruses – to each other at schools and to adults and siblings at home. It was not surprising that early interventions to delay the spread of Covid-19 included shutting down schools.

But Covid-19 has bucked this trend of affecting children more than adults.