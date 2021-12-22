Education department kicks off plans to set up official virtual schools

There will be a need to establish public virtual schools in the long-term because there are no institutions providing fee-free online lessons to poor pupils.

This is one of the issues highlighted in the basic education department’s draft virtual schools framework document, which was distributed to teacher unions for comment at the beginning of December.

The director-general of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, told unions the department started developing the framework after “persistent requests to provide policy direction on the establishment, registration and regulation of these schools to ensure they operate legally”.

Virtual schools have been operating unregistered for several years as there is no policy guidance on the procedure for the establishment and registration of such institutions.

The 35-page document stated that “this policy vacuum needs to be addressed as soon as possible to regulate schools that are already operating in this space and provide guidance to those who want to establish similar schools”.

A survey of 16 virtual schools highlighted that “the inequitable shape of virtual schools that is emerging cannot be ignored”.

“The fee structures of 11 of these schools range from R11,000 to over R40,000 annually, which is out of the range for most working-class families and those who rely on a social grant. Currently, there are no public virtual schools that can provide fee-free opportunities and serve learners in quintile 1 to 3 schools (the poorest schools).”

The annual school fees at the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) online high school, which will start next month, are R25,140.