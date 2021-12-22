Experts still baffled by South African seal die-off

Marine experts are concerned about the condition of Cape fur seals as carcasses continue to wash up along the SA coast.

Government is yet to determine the cause of the widespread seal die-off that extends from at least Lambert's Bay on the West Coast to Hermanus in the southern Cape.

Several thousand animals have died over the past three months, though the exact number is unclear and organisations are pulling together to collect valuable information. The deaths coincide with a normal annual spike in pup and yearling deaths linked to the seal breeding cycle, but this year the mortality rate is much higher and includes many sub-adult and adult seals. The start of the die-off also coincided with an avian flu outbreak that killed thousands of seabirds.

Though government remains tight-lipped about its seal post-mortem results, some experts have urged the public to report seal deaths and to be cautious about handling carcasses, particularly during the holiday period with more people at the coast. Initial lab tests, as yet unconfirmed, suggest the deaths could be similar to other historic die-offs that have been linked to toxic sea life, similar to that which affects shellfish during “red tide”.

“My opinion is that this appears to be a pathogen/toxin, in conjunction with some animals being malnourished,” said veterinarian Brett Gardner, who has researched seal infections in Australia and Namibia.

“The typical lesions are in the lungs and brain, so together with the seizures it narrows the list of causes down,” Gardner said, adding that there were multiple pathogens that could cause mass mortality, all of which needed to be investigated.

Stellenbosch University marine scientist Dr Tess Gridley said the delay in a formal diagnosis was due to the detailed and difficult analysis required, involving post mortems on only the freshest animals and brain sample analysis.

“It is not just a case of looking at the animal ... Really detailed investigation is required,” Gridley said. “As this is also the breeding time, access to the colonies is restricted, making it difficult to assess the situation more thoroughly in the busiest seal areas.”