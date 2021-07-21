UCT unveils new online high school to bridge inequality gap

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is opening an online high school in 2022, it announced on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng said the school, which UCT will run with the Valenture Institute, would help disadvantaged children to shine in spite of their socio-economic circumstances.

The R2,095-a-month school will increase access to high quality schooling and use innovative digital techniques to close the gap between school and university education, she said.

“We get to imagine the learning process from the ground up,” Phakeng said at a media briefing.

“We are thinking differently about high school and designing an experience that will deliver quality education at scale.”