Education department missed the silver lining in Covid-19 cloud

Data released by Stats SA on school dropouts due to the impact of Covid-19, as well as the low level of remote access of schools due to lack of information and communications technology (ICT) is worrying. The pandemic disrupted all human activities in all spheres of life including education.



Subsequently, effective teaching and learning came to a halt as schools, especially the disadvantaged ones and other institutions of higher learning, were forced to close to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus...