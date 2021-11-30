MTN school adds impetus to online learning

The free MTN Online School has been launched and is now available to all learners and teachers who need access to official learning material.

The cellular network worked with the department of basic education and the National Education Collaboration Trust to establish this integrated online portal for grades R to 12 learners.

When the Covid-19 spread to SA last year, schools without online facilities had to pause their teaching programmes. It is hoped that the MTN Online School will help close the gap between learners in public schools and those in private schools when it comes to access to learning materials.

“A full content library will be added to the platform and made available over a period of three years, focusing on key subjects. Video lessons will also be provided, with a sign language interpreter to accommodate deaf learners,” said MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the school was a major development for SA because commonly used education content will be accessible to all learners in the country, wherever they are.

“The online school is a huge investment, and it will help government in addressing the digital divide. However, we will have to move with speed to provide more digital skills to teachers,” Motshekga said.

Simelokuhle Sisoka, 17, of Old Mill High School in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the learners who have been using the online school to study for her grade 12 final exams.

“The online school is of great help, and it really feels like you are in class with a teacher. There are videos and illustrations that explain things clearly. I also like how it is organised; each topic covered has its own video,” she said. “There is also a help desk if you are having problems with the platform or the content.”

As part of the ongoing Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, some of the graduates recruited through the Basic Education Employment Initiative will be responsible for introducing learners to the online school.

The online school is available via the website www.mtnonlineschool.co.za, or the MTN Online School mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Android app store and the Apple iStore.

• This article first appeared in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele