Two major crashes under investigation after six people die

Two major crashes on Sunday have led to six deaths. Two of the victims were thrown from the back of a bakkie by the impact.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated in one of the accidents.

In the first accident, two people were killed and four injured when a bakkie crashed on the Umlazi Bridge on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the people on the back of the bakkie was hurled over the bridge by the impact and onto the railway line metres below. The other was thrown into the roadway. Both were declared dead on the scene when paramedics from Emer-G-Med arrived.

The four people in the bakkie, including a child, all suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene.