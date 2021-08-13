Phoenix massacre proof black lives don't matter in SA

Structural inequality powered Indian-on-black violence

My friends used to chuckle when I told them how, growing up, I was too poor to receive racism from white people.



Post-apartheid euphoria led my parents to enrol me in a better school than they experienced, which meant an Indian school. I was particularly excited because unlike the schools in my community, KwaMashu, Phoenix’s schools had soccer grounds with green grass and nets on the goalposts...