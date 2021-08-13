Phoenix massacre proof black lives don't matter in SA
Structural inequality powered Indian-on-black violence
My friends used to chuckle when I told them how, growing up, I was too poor to receive racism from white people.
Post-apartheid euphoria led my parents to enrol me in a better school than they experienced, which meant an Indian school. I was particularly excited because unlike the schools in my community, KwaMashu, Phoenix’s schools had soccer grounds with green grass and nets on the goalposts...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.