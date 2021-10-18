NGOs scramble to dampen Covid-19's impact on people living with HIV

Domestic worker Mabuyi Dlamini always dreaded the bumpy, day-long minibus journey she had to make each month to pick up her HIV medication from the nearest clinic in KwaZulu-Natal province.

So when a mobile medical service carrying nurses, counsellors and supplies of antiretroviral drugs began visiting her district two years ago, she was relieved. During Covid-19 lockdowns that made travel impossible, it became a lifeline.

“It has saved me time, money and my health,” said Dlamini, 46, as she waited in line with farm workers next to the blue minivan on a dirt road bordered by thick, green sugar cane crops.

HIV professionals battling to maintain services during the coronavirus pandemic have been adopting similarly innovative methods, from mailing out prescriptions to scaling up self-testing and video consultations.

Creative solutions help avert bigger setback

Their creative approach appears to have helped buck forecasts for a plunge in global HIV treatment rates, though international organisations say the coronavirus has still dealt a blow to the global fight against HIV.

But even before Covid-19, a target set by the Joint UN Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAids) for 73% of HIV-positive people to be on antiretroviral drugs and have a fully suppressed virus was missed.