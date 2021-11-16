‘Drunk driver’ blamed for KZN south coast horror crash in which five died

The death of five people in a horror crash on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has prompted a stern warning from provincial transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni that traffic offenders will face the full might of law.

On Sunday four vehicles collided on the N2 highway near Umtentweni after an allegedly drunk driver lost control of his vehicle, leaving five dead and several others with serious injuries.

The crash prompted Nkonyeni to direct traffic law enforcement to reinforce measures to deal with intoxicated drivers.

“Preliminary reports have revealed that a driver of the VW Golf lost control of the vehicle while overtaking and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle along the N2.

“The accident involved two more vehicles — a Toyota Condor and a Nissan Navara. Five people were declared dead on the scene and six were critically injured and taken to various hospitals for further medical assistance,” the department said in a statement.