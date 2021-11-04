Taxi drivers demand police act on killings of colleagues

Mamelodi taxi drivers are fed up with the spike in hijackings, robberies and killings of taxi operators on Solomon Mahlangu Drive and at the corner of Zambezi and Moloto roads in the township east of Pretoria by an alleged syndicate.

Taxi drivers took to the streets yesterday afternoon and blocked Solomon Mahlangu Drive with burning objects and rubbish, bringing traffic to a standstill, as they demand answers from their association about the killings.

The alleged syndicate had already killed five taxi drivers, with the latest victim killed on Wednesday night at the corner of Alwyn Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

Taxi drivers said want they law-enforcement agencies to take action.

Drivers, who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, said the latest killing took place at about 7pm on Wednesday, while the driver was dropping off passengers. According to the taxi drivers, unknown gunmen emerged for the bush and robbed passengers. Some managed to escape but the driver was not so lucky, as he was killed on the scene.