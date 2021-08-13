SA must dump failed Marxist ideas

Douglas Gibson (The Star, August 10 2021) made a brilliant suggestion when he said, "South Africa needs a government of national unity (GNU) to resolve the multiple crises and problems instead of kicking the can down the road because ANC policies prevent the necessary root and branch reform."

The unwarranted complete destruction of our economy and multiple deaths of innocent people in KZN and parts of Gauteng points to an ANC that has no regard for the welfare of our nation.

This was a horrible fight between two opposing factions of the ruling party, fighting for the right to rule us. We, ordinary folks who have no access to the constitution of the ANC, have to wonder if there is any section in their constitution that allows for the provision to have any of their members to assume the role of state president for life.

If there is no such provision, where does this notion of us apparently having two presidents come from? Some members of the public referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa as president while a big chunk of ANC members and the MK vetarans refer to JZ as "President Jacob Zuma".

Very confusing if you ask me.

Which brings me back to the one suggestion that makes a lot of sense. Gibson goes on to say, "Today, SA needs a competent, calm and honest government that is not in love with the failed ideas of Marx, fondly followed in Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Cuba.The cabinet should be remade as GNU, including significant figures, some from the other parties and some from outside politics. We owe it to our people to try.''

Wise words; exactly what ex-president Nelson Mandela would do faced with this extraordinary situation.

Cometh Makholwa, Midrand