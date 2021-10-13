Public owed answers on graft ring
On April 27 2019, a man walked into the Mbizana police station in the Eastern Cape and signed an affidavit stating that he had been part of a corruption ring that siphoned money from the local municipality.
Lonwabo Bam claimed that he had been instructed by ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to put in a fraudulent invoice to the municipality claiming R1.1m for work which was in fact never done...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.