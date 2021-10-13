Public owed answers on graft ring

On April 27 2019, a man walked into the Mbizana police station in the Eastern Cape and signed an affidavit stating that he had been part of a corruption ring that siphoned money from the local municipality.



Lonwabo Bam claimed that he had been instructed by ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to put in a fraudulent invoice to the municipality claiming R1.1m for work which was in fact never done...