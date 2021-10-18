Public protector's report on Mabuyane unfair, unjust and prejudicial

Facts ignored and evidence not considered on R450k loan

The public protector’s report of allegations of corruption, maladministration or misuse of public funds by senior officials from the Mbizana local municipality [now Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality] and Eastern Cape provincial government ignored critical material evidence that, if examined fairly, can prove there was no wrongdoing by premier Oscar Mabuyane, as she claimed.



It is worrying that the report and its findings are heavily aligned with Lonwabo Bam’s allegations against Babalo Madikizela and Mabuyane without an attempt by the public protector to scrutinise these allegations...