No justice yet for ex-court clerk after unfair dismissal

She has been without employment for nine years and has since moved into her mother's backroom in Siyabuswa

A former court clerk, 53, has lost it all after her employer unfairly dismissed her in 2012 and still failed to honour two court orders to reinstate her.



Sophie Jiyana is holding on to two binding court rulings ordering her reinstatement after she was unfairly dismissed by the department of justice from her position as an admin clerk, working at the Pretoria magistrate's court...