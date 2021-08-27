Dismissing unvaccinated staff is violation of rights

Different views have recently been expressed on whether employees can be compelled to take the vaccine or risk being dismissed on the grounds of incapacity and/or operational requirements. Also, there are sectors in the public service whose collective agreements seem to suggest that employees may be dismissed on such grounds.



This is concerning. Firstly, President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly announced that no person would be forced to take the vaccine, let alone employers forcing employees to vaccinate. Secondly, there is no national legislation that makes the vaccine mandatory for citizens and employees in particular...