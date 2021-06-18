Ex-employees take Greyhound to court over ‘unfair dismissal’

The union accused the company of shutting down its operations while it was still engaged in consultation processes with workers, therefore unfairly “sealing the fate” of its employees.

Employees of bus company Greyhound have approached the labour court in Johannesburg challenging the company for allegedly dismissing them without following proper processes.



The workers represented by the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Works Union (Detawu) want Greyhound to “comply with a fair procedure” in the dismissals...