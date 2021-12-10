Covid-19 cloud hangs over Chiefs-Sekhukhune clash

Chiefs decided not to honour their last two fixtures against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City due to a high number of Covid-19 cases in their camp

By late Thursday it was still not clear whether Kaizer Chiefs would honour their game against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Sunday at 6pm.



