Desperate workers say the CCMA is failing them

Mannana Maria Ntjale, 45, from Kroonstad in the Free State, feels betrayed by the CCMA. Ntjale, a worker at a butchery that supplies meat products to Sernick retail outlets, says she was dismissed unfairly and approached the Kroonstad-based Maokeng Advice and Resource Centre to “help take the matter to the CCMA”. During the conciliation process, at which she was presented by a paralegal from the centre, she says the company said it no longer wanted her to work there and offered her money to leave.

Her case was postponed for a second sitting, which she attended alone because the paralegal was not aware of the date. “The commissioner asked how long I’d been working, and he said ‘all these years you’ve been stealing from the company’. The commissioner forced me to sign for a settlement of R250,” said Ntjale, who wants the settlement agreement rescinded.

CCMA let-down

The centre’s MD, Jerry Kole, 46, says some CCMA commissioners use interpreters to intimidate workers and persuade them to withdraw cases. “The lady of the R250 settlement said they did not explain properly what she had to sign for. It is important to have a name-and-shame campaign. These commissioners must be known. Why would a commissioner drive from Welkom to Kroonstad for a settlement of R250?”

Susan Thatelo, 46, who lives in Seeisoville in Kroonstad, says she feels the CCMA has kept her from getting justice. The mother of two was among four workers who were dismissed from one of the big retail stores in the town in 2020. They lost their case at the CCMA because, Thatelo says, the commissioner denied them the right to use paralegals from Moakeng and act as witnesses for each other.

“Right now, we are out of jobs and with no settlement. The legal representative of the store only offered us a recommendation letter,” she said. “I’d appreciate it if commissioners and interpreters could be considerate and protect the rights of workers instead of companies who take advantage of us. At the end of the case, the commissioner said [the store] played their cards very well. This means that the company was taking advantage of us.”

Portia Matini, 50, who was suspended from her job as a security guard for Compound SBT Security in Soweto in May last year, says she is being sent from pillar to post. Matini sought recourse at the CCMA and the case was heard, after which she was supposed to receive the salary she had lost as a result of her suspension. The company was also ordered to reinstate her on August 1, but this hasn’t happened. Matini says she has returned to the CCMA for help three times but is always told to come back because there is no part-time commissioner available to assist her. “I am losing hope about this case now.”

The CCMA did not respond to questions but said it would hold a press conference in “due course ... to share information concerning its operations and also to respond to any allegations or misconceptions”.