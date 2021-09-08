Columnists

Effective strategies to mitigate risk of litigation

Private arbitration can save companies losing millions of rand in protracted labour disputes

By Siphokazi Kayana, Zaakir Mohamed and Lucinda Hinxman - 08 September 2021 - 09:33

As companies start recovering from the pandemic, many are facing some or other form of litigation, whether it be a labour dispute or an insurance claim that has been declined, or a supplier that has reneged on an agreement.

Whether the dispute is contested in open court or resolved through alternative dispute resolution processes, few companies can sustain the type of long-term litigation we’ve recently seen in SA – one example of which is the Vodacom Please Call-Me dispute. ..

