Effective strategies to mitigate risk of litigation

Private arbitration can save companies losing millions of rand in protracted labour disputes

As companies start recovering from the pandemic, many are facing some or other form of litigation, whether it be a labour dispute or an insurance claim that has been declined, or a supplier that has reneged on an agreement.



Whether the dispute is contested in open court or resolved through alternative dispute resolution processes, few companies can sustain the type of long-term litigation we’ve recently seen in SA – one example of which is the Vodacom Please Call-Me dispute. ..