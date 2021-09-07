Human Rights Campaign president fired after advising Cuomo

Alphonso David, the president of Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the US, was fired on Monday after a US Attorney General report said he had advised former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle sexual harassment allegations, the organisation's board said.

His dismissal was announced by the co-chairs of HRC's board, Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson in a statement that said that his actions in assisting Cuomo's teams had violated the campaign's mission.

It also accused David of making statements that included “significant untruths” about the investigation and his role in the organisation.

“At HRC, we are fighting to bring full equality and liberation to LGBTQ+ People everywhere. That includes fighting on behalf of all victims of sexual harassment and assault,” the statement said.