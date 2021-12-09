Scott-Crossley denies trying to run farmworker over

“The manner in which I was speeding on that day if had hit Mabunda he was not going to survive... if I had driven over him I would have smashed his head and broke his shoulders.”

This is how ex-convict Mark Scott-Crossley, who is accused of the attempted murder of farmworker Silent Mabunda, defended himself in the Lenyenye magistrate's court on Wednesday. Scott-Crossley allegedly drove over Mabunda with his Jeep in December 2016 in Hoedspruit, outside Tzaneen, after the two had an altercation two hours earlier.

Mabunda, who now walks on crutches, sat in the courtroom and shook his head as Scott-Crossley gave evidence.

Taking the stand in his trial for the first time since 2018, Scott-Crossley lost his temper in court and ordered his lawyer to stop talking as he wanted to give oral evidence. “Wait! I'm not a lawyer, I'm just a guy who is fighting for his life. I have been represented by others before you. Please give me a chance to represent myself,” he told his lawyer.