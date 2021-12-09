Letters

ANC finally copying DA energy solutions

By READER LETTER - 09 December 2021 - 08:09
The Department of Trade and Industry could and should be immediately developing a strategy on how it will help communities and small businesses to participate in energy generation, whether in renewables or biofuels
Load-shedding as we all know is not a new problem. We now have a list of problems when it comes to electricity in this country. As consumers we find ourselves spending more and more on electricity.

It’s important that energy and electricity become affordable and secure because it will allow businesses and society to thrive. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and it is rapidly deteriorating under the ANC. The ANC as a governing party is trying to play catch up to the solutions the DA has been bringing to the table for the longest time.

They finally realised the need to bring in independent power producers, which is a DA solution. That is why when you vote for the DA, your vote will ensure your government gets things done and keeps the lights on.

This means putting in measures to address cable theft and supporting businesses and people who sell their excess wind- and solar-generated electricity.

Cllr Sandy K Mbuvha, Soshanguve, Tshwane

