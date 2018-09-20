Scott-Crossely fights to stay out of prison
Ex-convict Mark Scott-Crossely, who is accused of malicious damage to property and attempted murder, on Thursday defended his conduct of persistently interrupting court proceedings. His behaviour attracted criticism from the gallery.
"It is my life that is at stake and I have to brief my lawyer on every detail," Scott-Crossely, 50, said. "I can't go to prison [for the] second time, even those in jail will be hard on me for coming back."
He is alleged to have ran over a farm worker Silence Mabunda, 37, with his Jeep and breaking Mabunda's phone in what appeared to be a racially motivated altercation.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court in Limpopo, Scott-Crossely said he is not a racist. "I think given history between black and white people, some jump into conclusion that I'm a racist. I'm grumpy to everyone regardless of their skin [colour]. Last night a friend of mine, who is a black, called me and said he was watching the news and will pray for me."
Mabunda told the court that Scott-Crossely ran over him before knocking down several road signs where the incident had happenned in Hoedspruit near Tzaneen. The trial continues.