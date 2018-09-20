Scott-Crossely fights to stay out of prison

Ex-convict Mark Scott-Crossely, who is accused of malicious damage to property and attempted murder, on Thursday defended his conduct of persistently interrupting court proceedings. His behaviour attracted criticism from the gallery.

"It is my life that is at stake and I have to brief my lawyer on every detail," Scott-Crossely, 50, said. "I can't go to prison [for the] second time, even those in jail will be hard on me for coming back."

He is alleged to have ran over a farm worker Silence Mabunda, 37, with his Jeep and breaking Mabunda's phone in what appeared to be a racially motivated altercation.