Ex-convict denies seeing anyone when his car hit farmworker

Ex-convict Mark Scott-Crossley who is on trial for attempted murder of a farmworker and malicious damage to property says he didn't see anyone alongside the road when his vehicle veered off and hit a brick wall.

Scott-Crossley had also told the court that two hours prior the incident, he and the victim had a verbal altercation at a shopping centre.

Scott-Crossley was testifying at the Lenyenye magistrate's court where he is accused of intentionally driving onto a farmworker Silence Mabunda in a suspected racial altercation in Hoedspruit in Maruleng local municipality in 2016.

Scott-Crossley, one of the men involved in throwing Nelson Chisale's body to lions on a farm in 2004, was set free on parole in August 2008. His life sentence was substituted with five years' jail term on the lesser offence of being an accessory after an appeal.

Regarding the 2016 matter, Scott-Crossley told the court on Wednesday that he misread and misjudged a junction leading to his home and made an early turn.