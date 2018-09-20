Man relives how car drove over him

Scott-Crossley's lawyer, Charl van Tonder, asked Mabunda if he was sure if the vehicle that knocked him down was indeed a Jeep. However, Mabunda said he saw the front part of the vehicle and he was certain that it was a Jeep.

Prosecutor Eric Mabapa accused Van Tonder of trying to force Mabunda to change his statement regarding the make of the car that hit him. Parolee Scott-Crossley is facing charges of attempted murder for allegedly running over Mabunda with his car and malicious damage to property for breaking his phone during their earlier confrontation in Hoedspruit.

Magistrate Carol Honwana postponed the case to today for further hearing.

Mabunda was working at Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at the time of the incident and has not returned to work as he now uses crutches to walk.

Speaking to Sowetan after the court proceedings, Scott-Crossley denied he was racist and hated black people as he lives and works with them.

Scott-Crossley, one of the men involved in throwing Nelson Chisale's body to lions on a farm in 2004, was set free on parole in August 2008. His life sentence was substituted with five years' jail term on the lesser offence of being an accessory after the fact after an appeal.