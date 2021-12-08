ANC fails to get enough votes to pass Expropriation Bill

In a statement, EFF leader Julius Malema said in its current form, the bill represented a sell-out arrangement

The ANC has given up the fight to amend the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, until it can get a two-thirds majority of the vote.



Speaking after the party failed to secure enough support, the ANC's Mathole Motshekga, who led the ad hoc committee on land reform, said the constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill would not come back as long as they did not have the numbers needed...