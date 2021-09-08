Land bill calls for 'nil compensation' but it's unlikely to be passed

Land will be expropriated without compensation only in certain circumstances. This is if the proposed Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill is passed in its current form.

The National Assembly's ad hoc committee appointed to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the constitution – which would allow for land expropriation without compensation – has completed its work and adopted its report on the proposed bill.

The bill proposes an amendment of section 25(2)(b) of the constitution to read: “Subject to compensation, the amount of which and the time and manner of payment of which have either been agreed to by those affected or decided or approved by a court: Provided that where land and any improvements thereon are expropriated for purposes of land reform as contemplated in subsection 8, the amount of compensation may be nil.’’

The ad hoc committee indicated that proposed amendments under subsection 2 on “nil compensation” for expropriated land and any improvements should be read concurrently with subsection 3 of section 25, which makes provision for circumstances under which expropriation of land with zero compensation can take place.