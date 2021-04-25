DA wants 'rowdy' and 'racist' land expropriation oral session reviewed

The DA wants the National Assembly's rules committee to review an oral submission session which saw MPs clash with AfriForum policy head Ernst Roets, accusing him of racism.

Roets appeared before parliament's ad hoc committee amending section 25 of the constitution to present his organisation's view on the proposed expropriation of land without compensation.

Responding to a question, he insinuated that MPs did not properly represent voters who elected them. This drew the ire of ANC and EFF MPs, with the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi labelling Roets a racist.

Ad hoc committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga had also questioned and criticised Roets about AfriForum's international lobby against the change.

Now DA MP Annelie Lotriet wants parliament to act against Motshekga and to review the session.

On Sunday, Lotriet revealed that the day after the incident the DA had written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise objecting to Motshekga's failure to protect the integrity and procedural fairness of the oral submission process from the disruptive actions of other members on the committee. But a month later, Modise had not responded.

“We wrote to the speaker to refer the chairperson [Motshekga] to the ethics committee for dereliction or not acting in the interest of parliament but in a partisan manner,” Lotriet told TimesLIVE.

“Our next step is to go to the rules committee to say 'this is what has been happening and we think it is unparliamentary the way they have been acting',” she said.