Parliamentary committee on land expropriation wraps up its work

The expropriation of land without compensation is one step closer after the parliamentary land expropriation committee adopted the bill that will amend the constitution to provide for this.

On Friday, the ad hoc committee tasked with overseeing the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill that will amend section 25 of the constitution adopted the bill, bringing the process much closer to reality.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said the bill in its entirety, as well as the memorandum on the objectives of the bill, were endorsed by the majority of members in the committee. There were three votes against the bill and no abstentions. The purpose of the bill is to amend section 25 of the constitution to provide that where land is expropriated for land reform, the amount of compensation payable may be nil.

The bill also aims to clarify that nil compensation is a legitimate option for land reform to address the historic wrongs caused by the arbitrary dispossession of land. The legislation will ensure equitable access to land and further empower the majority of South Africans to be productive participants in ownership, food security and agricultural reform programmes.