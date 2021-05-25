De Lille says 32,000ha of land will be freed up this year, but EFF and DA take her to task over expropriation

The department of public works and infrastructure is set to release 32,263 hectares of land in the 2021/22 financial year, minister Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday.

She made the revelation during her budget vote in the National Assembly. The majority of MPs voted in favour of the budget, except the DA and the EFF.

Of this land, 21,132 hectares were expected to be released for land restitution, 10,951 hectares for human settlements and 180 hectares for socio-economic purposes.

This was, however, a drop in the ocean according to the EFF, which is pushing for “productive land” to be expropriated without compensation.

“Why are you hoarding almost two million hectares of productive land which is laying fallow and which can be distributed to emerging farmers and other industrious South Africans who need land for their enterprises?” said EFF MP Annacleta Siwisa.